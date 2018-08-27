Quacking great fun on the river
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grand Norwich Duck Race helps Break charity

More than 100 colourful ducks took part in the seventh Grand Norwich Duck Race.

The event, on the River Wensum in the city, was raising funds for Break - a Norfolk-based charity that helps vulnerable young people.

  • 27 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Bejewelled Ford Escort set to dazzle