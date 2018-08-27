Quacking great fun on the river

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grand Norwich Duck Race helps Break charity
More than 100 colourful ducks took part in the seventh Grand Norwich Duck Race.
The event, on the River Wensum in the city, was raising funds for Break - a Norfolk-based charity that helps vulnerable young people.
-
27 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-45320782/grand-norwich-duck-race-helps-break-charityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window