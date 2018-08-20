Match of the Dads league to help fathers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Match of the Dads football league helping Norwich fathers

A six-a-side football league is providing support for fathers in Norwich.

Match of the Dads encourages its members to keep physically fit as well as sharing support and advice about fatherhood.

It also highlights the importance of exercise to mental health by donating a portion of membership fees to charity.

  • 20 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Boy, 7, surprises dad's consultant