Procession lights up seaside town

Light procession gives glow to Cromer Carnival
A seaside resort glowed in multi-colour as hundreds of people took part in a light procession through its narrow streets.
Illuminated clowns, Chinese dragons and a dazzling carriage for Cinderella were part of the parade during Cromer Carnival week on the Norfolk coast.
17 Aug 2018
