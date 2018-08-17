Procession lights up seaside town
Light procession gives glow to Cromer Carnival

A seaside resort glowed in multi-colour as hundreds of people took part in a light procession through its narrow streets.

Illuminated clowns, Chinese dragons and a dazzling carriage for Cinderella were part of the parade during Cromer Carnival week on the Norfolk coast.

