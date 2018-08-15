Housing estate 'overrun with chickens'
Chickens run wild on Diss housing estate

Wild chickens are ruffling the feathers of residents in a Norfolk housing estate.

It has become overrun with about 200 birds after a small feral flock began to quickly multiply.

