'Seahorse' created for harbour art
Lifeboat Horse 'swims' for Norfolk coast art trail

A horse sculpture that is revealed by the outgoing tide now welcomes visitors to a Norfolk harbour.

The Lifeboat Horse, created for a 17-piece summer sculpture trail in Wells-next-the-Sea, was made by Rachael Long for her master's degree at the Norwich University of the Arts.

  • 13 Aug 2018
