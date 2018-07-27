Bird's eye view of 'the £3bn county'

Media player
Norfolk Day: Drone flight over tourist hot-spots
Thousands of people are celebrating life in Norfolk and all the county has to offer as a place to live, work and visit during the inaugural #NorfolkDay event.
Tourism plays a vital part in the county's economic well-being with the Broads, miles of coastline, open countryside, vibrant market towns and a bustling historic city all adding to the mix.
Here we take a look at some of the tourist hotspots from the air.
27 Jul 2018
