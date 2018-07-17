'They really make you feel disabled'
Tanyalee Davis 'humiliated' on train over disabled space

A comedian has told how she was "humiliated" on a train for using a disabled space for her mobility scooter.

Tanyalee Davis, 47, from Norwich, was asked to move her scooter to make room for a pram.

Train operator Great Western Railway, which operates the service Ms Davis was on, said "she should not have been asked to move".

