How to train your sea lion

Banham Zoo keepers train their Californian sea lions
Keepers at Banham Zoo in Norfolk have been training their Californian sea lions.
It gets them used to human interaction, allowing keepers to keep a close eye on their health.
The zoo has six sea lions, ranging from one month to 19 years old.
14 Jul 2018
