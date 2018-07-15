Summer camp with the Household Cavalry
Video

Household Cavalry: Behind the scenes at Bodney camp

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment has swapped ceremonial duties and London city life for its annual rural summer camp in Norfolk.

More than 100 horses and 200 troopers made the journey from Knightsbridge to Bodney to develop their riding skills and increase the confidence of the horses.

