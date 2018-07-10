The hidden hand behind Three Lions

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Three Lions: World Cup anthem's hidden musical hero
Three Lions is becoming a national anthem once more, thanks to England's success in the World Cup.
But the famous song might have sounded very different without the input of Darren Venn, then an FA executive.
-
10 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-44787858/three-lions-world-cup-anthem-s-hidden-musical-heroRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window