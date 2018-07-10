The hidden hand behind Three Lions
Three Lions: World Cup anthem's hidden musical hero

Three Lions is becoming a national anthem once more, thanks to England's success in the World Cup.

But the famous song might have sounded very different without the input of Darren Venn, then an FA executive.

  • 10 Jul 2018
