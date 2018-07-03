Nurse performs love poem to the NHS

Video

A nurse and champion poet has penned a piece to the NHS as the service celebrates its 70th birthday.

Piers Harrison-Reid, 25, is an A&E nurse in Norwich and was Essex slam poet champion in 2012 - a form of poetry where people read their work without props, costumes or music in front of judges.

He was asked to write a poem about the NHS by BBC Look East and the result is this work, titled Love is for the Brave.