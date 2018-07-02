Tributes left for girl killed on beach

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gorleston beach death: Tributes to girl thrown from inflatable
Tributes have been left to a girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on a Norfolk beach.
Witnesses said the inflatable exploded on Gorleston beach on Sunday.
-
02 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-44683904/gorleston-beach-death-tributes-to-girl-thrown-from-inflatableRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window