The tall task of repainting a lighthouse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Happisburgh Lighthouse makeover uses 300 litres of paint

A two-week project to repaint Happisburgh Lighthouse has been completed.

Three hundred litres of paint was required to redecorate the landmark, which has been in use since 1791.

The project cost £20,000, paid for by fundraising and visitor fees.

  • 26 Jun 2018
Go to next video: 'Hero' ex-police dog Finn makes a splash