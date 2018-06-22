Media player
Norwich swan leads police on low-speed pursuit
A swan led police on a slow-speed pursuit when it landed on a Norwich road.
The bird appeared on Prince of Wales Road at about 21:50 on Thursday.
Norwich police said it eventually "ended up flying off unharmed".
22 Jun 2018
