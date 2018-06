Video

A police drone helped to locate a missing man who had become stuck in deep marshland in Norfolk.

Peter Pugh, 75, from Brancaster, went missing after being separated from friends while walking in the area on Saturday.

He was spotted by rescue teams 21 hours after his disappearance. He had become stuck in marshes in nearby Titchwell.

Mr Pugh is being treated for hypothermia in hospital, police said.