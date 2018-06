Video

A man cleared of attempted murder after he shot at undercover police officers who he mistakenly believed were burglars has said he has no regrets.

Richard Baldwin, 35, fired the legally-owned shotgun three times in Leighton Buzzard on 22 September, but was cleared of all charges at Luton Crown Court.

Mr Baldwin told BBC Three Counties Radio's Andy Collins: "No-one was hurt, and no-one was ever going to be hurt."