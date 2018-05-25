Footballer Grant Holt takes up wrestling

Video

Former Premier League footballer Grant Holt is in training to become a wrestler.

The ex-Norwich City player has agreed to appear in the World Association of Wrestling event in 2019.

The 37-year-old striker made more than 150 appearances for the Canaries, scoring 68 goals.

He also played for Aston Villa, Hibs, Nottingham Forest, Shrewsbury, Rochdale and Barrow.