The school with its own mini farm
Wymondham school pupils flock to run miniature farm

Young children are getting the chance to look after their own lambs and chickens on a Norfolk school's mini farm.

Pupils at Ashleigh Primary School and Nursery in Wymondham are taught some lessons at the farm, learning about the food cycle and their local environment.

  • 26 May 2018
