Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Antiques Roadshow makes pier debut in Cromer
An episode of Antiques Roadshow is being filmed in Cromer, Norfolk.
It is the first time in the show's 39-year history that it has been filmed on a pier.
-
24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-44247570/antiques-roadshow-makes-pier-debut-in-cromerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window