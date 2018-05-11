UKIP brancspokesman slams local party
UKIP spokesman brands Great Yarmouth party 'disgrace'

UKIP in Great Yarmouth has been called a disgrace by one of the party's own spokesmen.

David Moreland, national home affairs spokesman, made the claim after interrupting an interview with the town's last remaining UKIP councillor, Chris Walch, on BBC Radio Norfolk.

