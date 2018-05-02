Teetering cliff-top homes demolished

Media player
Hemsby teetering cliff-top home demolished
Cliff-top chalets on the verge of toppling into the sea due to coastal erosion are being demolished.
Seven homes on The Marrams, in Hemsby, Norfolk, were left uninhabitable when sandy cliffs they were built on washed away in March.
02 May 2018
