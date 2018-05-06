Media player
Demi Lovato lyrics help woman overcome depression
The music of Demi Lovato helped a woman overcome suicidal feelings and self-harm and inspired her to help others.
The pop singer's songs about her own battle with depression helped 22-year-old Abbie Foster, from Norwich, come to terms with her own feelings.
She now works with charities to help other young people who are experiencing the same problems.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed, there are organisations who can offer advice and support.
06 May 2018
