Cliff erosion leaves homes in danger

Seven homes have been left in danger of collapse after strong winds and high tides overnight claimed nearly 7ft (2m) of Norfolk cliff.

The properties on The Marrams in Hemsby are among 13 homes left uninhabitable after severe weather in March led to rapid coastal erosion.

Six have already been demolished.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it was continuing to monitor the "changing situation" but would be taking down seven chalets on Tuesday.