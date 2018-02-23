For the love of lemurs
Banham Zoo helps rare blue-eyed black lemurs

A Norfolk zoo which is home to rare blue-eyed black lemurs is helping the Madagascan community where they originate.

The lemurs, which are the only non-human primates to have blue eyes, are critically endangered.

Banham Zoo is raising money for a charity which has built a reserve for these animals in Madagascar.

