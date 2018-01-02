Drone flies with fireworks display

Media player
Cromer Pier New Year's Day fireworks display by drone
Thousands of people lined a coastline for a New Year's Day fireworks display from Cromer Pier in Norfolk.
The free annual display, funded mostly through donations from a bucket collection, was also filmed from the air using a drone with special licence permissions.
02 Jan 2018
