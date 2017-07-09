'Mini Monet' masterclass in a minute

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Mini Monet' Kieron Williamson, 14, gives a one-minute masterclass
A 14-year-old artist nicknamed "Mini Monet" has sold paintings for values totalling more than £2m.
Here is a speeded up version of one of Kieron Williamson's pieces of work.
-
09 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-40537111/mini-monet-kieron-williamson-14-gives-a-one-minute-masterclassRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window