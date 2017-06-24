Video

Soul singer Kenny Thomas has spoken of his efforts to raise funds so his four-year-old daughter can receive alternative treatment for a brain tumour.

Thomas started an online appeal after his daughter, Christina, was diagnosed with a midbrain glioma in February.

Doctors said chemotherapy would not prolong her life so the family decided to raise funds for an alternative treatment.

His colleagues in the music industry also arranged a charity concert. Stars like Midge Ure and Tony Hadley performed at the concert earlier this month.

Thomas, who lives in Norfolk, had hits in the 90s, including Thinking About Your Love.