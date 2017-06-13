Vintage bus returns to Shetland Islands
Vintage bus makes 1,200-mile journey from Norfolk to Shetland

A bus that served the island residents of Shetland for 29 years is being donated back to the community.

The Bedford OB arrived in 1950 and retired from service in 1979 before ending up in Norfolk.

The bus, which has a top speed of 38mph (61 k/mh), is being driven the 1,200 miles (1,931km) to the north of Scotland.

