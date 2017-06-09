Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Young people in Norwich reveal what drove their voting decisions
The upset in the general election result was partly down to the youth vote, according to some pundits.
Towns and cities with universities and a large proportion of graduates showed a bigger swing to Labour.
Young people out shopping in Norwich revealed the issues behind their choice.
09 Jun 2017
