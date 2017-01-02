New Year dip revived after a decade

Media player
Sheringham New Year's Day dip revived after a decade
Swimmers made a splash about the start of 2017 by reviving a Norfolk seaside dip for the first time in a decade to raise money for the RNLI.
In biting cold winds, about 50 people took the New Year's Day North Sea plunge off the coast at Sheringham with many in fancy dress and some ticking the activity "off the bucket list".
Dippers ran into the sea at 11:00, with some even going in twice.
The event raised nearly £300 for RNLI Sheringham.
02 Jan 2017
