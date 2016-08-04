Video

A hit-and-run in North Walsham is being treated as attempted murder by Norfolk police after a 30-year-old man was knocked into the air.

The victim was walking through Vicarage Road car park in the town at 00:55 BST on 23 July with two friends when a small dark-coloured car, believed to be a blue Peugeot 307, was driven at him.

After being knocked into the air he landed up to 15ft (4.5m) from the point of contact.

He suffered a broken pelvis and serious leg injuries, and is in a stable condition in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.