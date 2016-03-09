Media player
'Street Soprano' busker Hayley Moss draws a crowd
Her name is Hayley Moss, but in busking circles she is better known as the "Street Soprano".
In recent months the 30-year-old singer from Sea Palling, near Great Yarmouth, has become a familiar sight and sound for shoppers in Norwich city centre.
After performances at Norwich Cathedral and the city's Carrow Road football stadium, she will soon release her first album.
09 Mar 2016
