'Street soprano' stops shoppers in tracks
Her name is Hayley Moss, but in busking circles she is better known as the "Street Soprano".

In recent months the 30-year-old singer from Sea Palling, near Great Yarmouth, has become a familiar sight and sound for shoppers in Norwich city centre.

After performances at Norwich Cathedral and the city's Carrow Road football stadium, she will soon release her first album.

  • 09 Mar 2016