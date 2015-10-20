Seal
Video

Seals make slow journey back into the sea in Norfolk

Five seals have made their slow journey back into the sea after being released by Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary in Norfolk.

Magnum, Solero, Haribo, Twister and Cornetto made their way into the waves at Snettisham after undergoing rehabilitation.

The centre said this year had been its busiest on record, responding to more than 50 emergency calls about stranded and hurt seals.

