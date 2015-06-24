Video

A group of Norwich amateurs have been cast by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) for parts in its production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The RSC has been casting local players from the host towns for its tour next year.

Owen Evans, a customer care worker and member of Norwich's The Common Lot theatre company, will take the role of Bottom at the Theatre Royal in April.

Erica Whyman, RSC director, said: "I thought they had terrific energy in Norwich."