Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flooding: Dredging efforts help protect Broads
The Prime Minister has stepped into the row over flooding in Somerset promising to get the dredgers in to clean out the rivers as soon as the waters recede.
The Somerset Levels are low-lying and flat, in many ways like the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads where dredging is only a small part of the flood defences.
The Environment Agency has spent over £100m in the last 13 years on a variety of schemes.
-
30 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-25964361/flooding-dredging-efforts-help-protect-broadsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window