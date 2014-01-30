Dredge the river sign
Flooding: Dredging efforts help protect Broads

The Prime Minister has stepped into the row over flooding in Somerset promising to get the dredgers in to clean out the rivers as soon as the waters recede.

The Somerset Levels are low-lying and flat, in many ways like the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads where dredging is only a small part of the flood defences.

The Environment Agency has spent over £100m in the last 13 years on a variety of schemes.

