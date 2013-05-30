Video

A Norfolk man given hours to live after suffering a stroke two years ago is climbing one of the Derbyshire Peaks this weekend, in the hope of inspiring others to emulate his fight for life.

Eddie Phleban, from Norwich, suffered a massive stroke on a flight home from Australia.

In hospital in Dubai he was in a "locked-in" state, only able to move his eyelids.

Last summer he carried the Olympic torch at Sandringham House. Now comes the challenge of Mam Tor.