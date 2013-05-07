Video

One of the finest art collections in the world has arrived from Russia to go on show at a stately home in Norfolk.

It was once owned by Britain's first Prime Minister Sir Robert Walpole, but was sold to the Russians more than 200 years ago to pay off debts and to save the family home.

Now it is back at Houghton Hall, Walpole's family home, after The Hermitage in St Petersburg agreed to the loan of the collection.

The Houghton Revisited exhibition includes works by the great European masters from Van Dyck, Rembrandt and Rubens to Renaissance masters Leonardo and Raphael.