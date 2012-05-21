RAF Sea King landing on Winterton beach
Video

RAF Sea King's ice cream run stuns Winterton cafe staff

Staff at a seaside cafe were astonished when an RAF Sea King helicopter landed on the beach and the crew came in to buy ice creams.

The helicopter is based at Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk and the crew was on a training exercise.

A statement from Wattisham said RAF crews often landed on beaches and the "decision to obtain refreshments on a hot day is not against regulations".

  • 21 May 2012