Writer Alan Bleasdale has given his first TV interview for 20 years as a stage version of his landmark TV drama The Boys From The Blackstuff is due to open.

The Liverpool-born playwright stirred the national conscience with his 1980s BBC series about the despair of unemployed builders in his native city during that decade's recession.

He said it was fitting the adaptation for the stage was at The Royal Court Theatre.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk