Police believe a bus fire that broke out on a busy city centre street may have been started deliberately.

The bus became engulfed in flames on Lime Street in Liverpool opposite the railway station at 18:30 BST.

Merseyside Police said the fire had now been extinguished and no injuries had been reported to the force.

"Further reports and examinations have established that the fire may have been caused deliberately at present," police said.

