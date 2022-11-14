A hotel has captured the moment a "sneaky" otter was "caught red-handed" stealing fish from its pond.

The Grosvenor Pulford Hotel, near Chester, set up CCTV after about 50 Koi, an Amur carp breed, went missing.

A video showed the cheeky otter navigate electric fences and snatch the fish, which each cost about £2,000, before fleeing totally unscathed.

Andrew Nelson, director of Nelson Hotels & Inns, said it was a surprise to discover an otter was the culprit.

Footage courtesy of Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa

Read more: Cheeky otter caught stealing £100k of Koi carp