The father of Elle Edwards, who was murdered outside a pub on Christmas Eve, has said he hopes her killer will "never see Christmas again".

Ms Edwards was an innocent bystander when Connor Chapman opened fire with a sub-machine gun as he targeted two men at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on 24 December 2022.

Chapman has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 48 years after being found guilty of her murder at Liverpool Crown Court.

Mr Edwards praised police for their "relentless" work in catching her killer and get "justice for Elle".

