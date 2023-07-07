A judge has told Elle Edwards' killer he is a "highly dangerous" man and said his shooting was "as wicked as it was shocking".

Mr Justice Goose sentenced Connor Chapman to life with a minimum of 48 years at Liverpool Crown Court.

He told him: "You murdered Elle Edwards, bringing an end to her young life."

Members of Ms Edwards' family shouted "goodbye lad", "scumbag" and "rat" as he was taken down to the cells.

