CCTV footage shows the moment killer Connor Chapman is arrested in a supermarket.

Chapman has been found guilty of murdering Elle Edwards, 26, who was shot dead on Christmas Eve in Wallasey.

The 23-year-old fled to a holiday home in Montgomery in Wales and was arrested at a Tesco store in Newtown in Wales on 10 January.

