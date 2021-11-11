Farmer in combine harvester charity challenge

An arable farmer from St Helens has made it to the half-way point of a special charity challenge, driving a combine harvester from John O'Groats to Land's End.

Olly Harrison's 875-mile (1,400km) journey is avoiding motorways, as the combine only has a top speed of 25mph (40kph).

They are aiming to drive 200 miles (322km) a day to raise money for Mind and a children's cancer charity.

