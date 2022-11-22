A beekeeper has said she has been getting multiple calls every day from people asking for help after the recent warm weather led to a rise in swarms.

Helen Parkinson, from Wirral, said the conditions had caused queen bees to lay more eggs, which had led to congestion in hives.

She said that means some bees have to go in search of a new hive, which can lead to swarms.

She added that her advice to anyone affected was to stay inside and call a beekeeper for help.

