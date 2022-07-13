An "immersive exhibition space" has opened at Chester Zoo, which is letting visitors take the plunge and get up close to sharks.

The zoo said the screens will offer an "aquatic adventure" and cast new light on "one of the world's most misunderstood predators".

Conservation education officer Alex Cunningham said the installation was about "changing the mindset that sharks are bloodthirsty creatures" and putting the focus on them being "vital for our ecosystem".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk