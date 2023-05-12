Hundreds of children from Liverpool and Ukraine have united to take Eurovision to the sky to celebrate their unique bond.

They decorated kites for a simultaneous kite-flying event in New Brighton and Kyiv, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi and Poltava.

Liverpool is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Safety considerations in Ukraine meant that not all of the children could gather in the same location in case an air raid siren sounded and they needed to find safety in an underground shelter.

Kite strings were also shorter than in Liverpool so the kites did not enter the no-fly zone.

