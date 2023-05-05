A parade featuring a glitter ball puffer fish, an octopus and a blue and yellow submarine is to kick-start the Eurovision Song Contest celebrations in Liverpool.

The Blue and Yellow Submarine Parade - which starts at 18:00 BST at Williamson Square - will see an underwater sea disco come to life on the city streets.

Hundreds of performers are set to create a river of blue and yellow in the procession in tribute to last year's Eurovision winners, Ukraine.

Liverpool is hosting the competition on behalf of the war-torn country.

