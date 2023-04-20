People and dogs have lined the streets of Paul O'Grady's hometown to pay tribute to the comedian and presenter on the day of his funeral.

While funeral has taken place near his home in Kent, mourners were out in their droves, many with their pets, in Birkenhead to honour the host of ITV's For the Love of Dogs.

One fan said: "We just all loved him", adding he was "an icon".

